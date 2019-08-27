Main Street recently gained a new business when Accounting For You owner Carol Quigley decided to expand.
Accounting For You started in Quigley’s backyard in 2007 and has grown into a tax, accounting, business planning and payroll business with six employees.
“My passion has always been about clarity and organization,” said Quigley. “I love being able to help my clients understand and manage their business income and expenses.”
Quigley moved Accounting For You to 109 W. Main St., the building previously occupied for almost 30 years by Peggy’s Payson Place, a clothing and footwear store.
“This building, constructed in the early 1970s, was here when the sawmill was here,” said Quigley. “It was built to be two rentable office spaces. There’s an aerial view photograph at Sawmill Theatres that shows the building.”
Payson had a working sawmill from 1952 to 1993 where the Sawmill Crossing plaza now stands.
Quigley moved to Payson from California in 1998 to be near her father and stepmother Jean Oliver.
“I had six years with my dad before he passed,” she said
She worked for the Time Out Shelter for five years doing accounting, before starting her own business. She credits her time working there with helping her grow personally into a female business owner.
“I created a detailed and fine-tuned system for reporting their financials that met all their grant requirements,” Quigley said.
She also said she learned a lot about people and life from Darlene Culee, who was the executive director of the shelter at the time, and the women who came to the shelter to find safety and heal from domestic violence.
Quigley’s father died while she was working at Time Out. Her mother gifted her with her father’s shed. Her husband Ric moved it to their backyard and transformed it into an office space with insulation, drywall and other essentials.
After working all her adult life in accounting and business organization, Quigley decided to branch out.
“When I say I started in my backyard, I started in my Dad’s shed, working at his work bench,” said Quigley. “There were still marks where the vice was.”
The early years were a leap of faith for Quigley and her husband Ric who owns Quigtone Music.
Accounting For You started with the mission to help businesses get and stay organized, and to take care of their accounting so owners could focus on other things.
“My husband encouraged me be who I was meant to be — to help people and do the things I love.”
That leap of faith paid off.
“I put an ad in the Payson Roundup,” Quigley said, “and spoke to a few people and within a year I was moving right along with enough accounts to keep me busy.”
In 2008, accountant Mike Sneed, who bought his mother Karen Sneed’s tax business, approached Quigley. Sneed had moved to Mesa and started a firm there and wanted to sell his Payson practice.
“It had about 20 accounts and 400 tax returns,” said Quigley. “I was a bit overwhelmed, but Steve Klavuhn, a retired CPA from Maryland, was willing to stay part-time with the business. He is still with us and we’re very thankful.”
So, in 2008, the Quigleys took another leap of faith, purchasing Sneed’s business and moving Accounting For You to the historic rock house in the middle of Bonanza Square Plaza.
“People would walk in and tell us stories of other businesses that had occupied the building over past years,” said Quigley. “Payson history is fascinating.”
Their move coincided with the economic downturn.
“We took a real chance,” said Quigley, “kept our heads down and merged everything together while the economy repaired itself. My husband, Ric came to work with us and together, with Steve (Klavuhn), we grew the business.”
Accounting For You grew and Quigley began hiring other employees.
“In 2012, we hired Linda Jackson. With her level of experience in accounting and office management, Accounting For You jumped up another notch,” said Quigley. “We now have six fabulous team members.”
The business moved to Main Street in May of 2019.
Quigley remodeled the interior with a contemporary western design.
“We invite anybody to walk through who knew what it looked like before to see the difference,” said Quigley.
Quigley and Jackson saw the changes in IRS laws about the level of authority a tax preparer needs to represent their clients.
“Even if someone prepares your taxes, that doesn’t mean that person may represent you before the IRS,” said Quigley. “Linda and I both wanted to fully support and stand behind every client we work for.”
They both opted to prepare and pass the three exams in ethics, individual taxes and business and trust to become IRS enrolled agents.
Upon completion, they received IRS authorization to represent, defend, respond and argue on behalf of their clients at any IRS level.
Quigley said besides receiving quality service, the feeling people walk out with when going to a business for a service is very important.
“I’ve learned to listen to what people need, where their passion is, and support them by taking care of all their accounting and tax needs so they can focus on what they love.”
Quigley’s passion extends to the arts and helping local nonprofits.
“I am a huge teamwork person which is why serving on boards is so important to me,” she said.
Quigley attends the Main Street Guild Meetings to take part in the overall vision and development of Main Street and serves on the following nonprofit boards:
• The Payson Art League
• Payson Regional
Housing Development
• The Humane Society of
Central Arizona
• Friends of Rim Country
Gila Community College
• ArtBeat – Rhythm of the
Rim
• Tonto Natural Resources
Conservation District
The shed where it all began is now Quigley’s art studio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!