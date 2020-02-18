If you’re already struggling with your APS bill, get ready for another increase.
APS notified its 2.7 million customers it will seek a new $184 million rate increase and if approved, would not take effect before Dec. 1, 2020.
APS indicates that 95% of its customers will see a 3% to 6% increase in their bills.
APS cites the reasons for the higher rates as:
• The cost of emission control equipment on the Four Corners coal power plant.
• The Ocotillo Power Plant’s modernization to operate as a cleaner, quick-start facility with the flexibility to support more renewables on the APS system.
• The infrastructure upgrades to support continued reliable delivery of electricity.
The investments in more equipment to serve new customers.
Moreover, APS says it needs to charge a higher rate because so many customers can’t afford to pay their bills at the current rate.
APS has a crisis bill assistance program for low-income customers who face an unforeseen financial crisis, but the company needs more money to fund it.
APS says it also needs an extra $30 million to cover the cost of the Arizona Corporation Commission’s ruling that the giant power company couldn’t shut off power to customers during the summer. That order came in the wake of the death of a 72-year-old Sun City woman who died in her home after her power was shut off because of late payments.
The APS letter to customers said that the new rates would increase base rates, but would fold some separate charges into the base rate. The new rate plan would also make it possible to average out bills over the year —avoiding a big spike in the bill in the winter or summer, depending on where you live.
The increase follows a controversial 2017 rate increase. APS estimated that rate increase would raise average bills by 4.57%. But many customers and some studies suggest the increase was closer to 10% for many customers who didn’t take advantage of plans featuring lower rates during off-peak hours.
These plans are called time-of-use rates that have steep penalties to encourage customers to reduce electricity use during peak hours, to put off the need to build more power plants. These plans offer lower rates during the off-peak hours and penalties for using electricity between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. People who signed up for the time-of-use plans paid an extra penalty as well as higher rates for using power during those hours.
Last November, APS acknowledged it had overcharged numerous customers due to a software glitch that put people on more expensive plans. APS discovered the online plan comparison tool calculated recommendations that used the wrong on-peak window. APS did refund the overpayments and added a $25 inconvenience fee, as well.
In response, the Arizona Corporation Commission ordered an independent audit by Overland Consulting.
The ACC kept the consultant’s report secret, only releasing a summary that said APS needed to increase its rates. However, 12 News and the ASU First Amendment Clinic forced the release of the audit report through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The audit showed APS took in $77 million more than expected from the rate increase. That means instead of the maximum 10% rate of return on investment allowed, the utility brought in 10.45%. Residential customers paid for 80% of that overage, 12 News found.
APS disputes that finding claiming the company only saw a 9.6% return on investment in 2018, as reported in an Arizona Republic article. In this new rate case, APS has asked for a 10.1% increase to its ROI.
In a press release, APS President Jeff Guldner said, “We prepared this filing with a focus on customers and to meet the energy needs of one of the fastest-growing states in the country.
Our efforts center on achieving cleaner air and integrating more renewables, important advances that require investment. We prioritized delivering these benefits while reducing our operating costs and minimizing the impact on customer bills.”
Anyone interested in intervening in the APS rate case, contact the Arizona Corporation Commission. APS’s rate case was filed Oct. 31, 2019.
