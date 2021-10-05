Bashas’ Family of Stores announced Oct. 1 that it has been bought by Raley’s Holding Company, an independent regional grocer based in California.
Bashas’ store banners, employment, and operations across Arizona will continue without change or interruption, according to Edward “Trey” Basha, president and chief executive officer of Bashas’, and Keith Knopf, president and chief executive officer of Raley’s Holding Company, who held a joint video presentation.
“Today’s announcement represents the beginning of Bashas’ next, exciting chapter as a fully formed operating company within the larger Raley’s enterprise," said Trey, who is also the grandson of the company’s co-founder. "In Raley’s we will have a partner who will ensure we continue delivering exceptional customer and member experiences at a time when regional grocery competition has never been tougher – while staying true to the values that have shaped our history over 90 years.”
“Customers, members, and local Arizona communities will also benefit from the seamless alignment of culture and values that we share with Raley’s. While the Basha family will no longer have ownership roles, we look forward to seeing the business thrive for generations to come," he said.
“Today marks an important milestone in the ongoing legacy of two great companies. We are humbled to assume stewardship of the Bashas’ organization. Raley’s history of respecting the legacy of the brands we acquire assures continuity for Bashas’ customers, employees, and business partners and, on behalf of our 13,000 employees, I want to welcome Bashas’ team members to our organization,” said Keith Knopf. “The Bashas’ company is strong and well-positioned in the market. We are confident that with our robust digital capabilities and combined purchasing power, we can further enhance the overall customer experience.”
Under the agreement:
Bashas’ will continue to serve customers across Arizona and New Mexico and its Tribal Nation Partners, including the Navajo Nation, White Mountain Apache, San Carlos Apache, and Tohono O’odham.
Bashas’ will be a fully formed operating company within the Raley’s enterprise and will maintain its corporate headquarters, stores, and distribution center in Arizona.
There will be no changes to local store leadership.
There are no planned changes to employee roles, compensation or benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!