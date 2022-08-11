To offer a higher level of service to clients, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty is changing its management team to give them the freedom to help customers achieve their home buying and selling goals.
“It is with overwhelming enthusiasm I announce that I am going to focus solely on real estate sales, my root passion for 36+ years, and now with a perfectly aligned management team to carry us into the future, it is a reality. As a multi-state broker whose passion is all about people and properties, I am very excited about our future in Rim Country,” said Kelly Giurbino, current designated broker at BHHSAR.
James “Mac” Feezor is the newly designated broker for the company and manager of the Payson office.
“Mac is the perfect fit for this role and is dedicated to growing the company’s business and agents,” said Giurbino.
“Providing the best fit for our clients has always been our goal at BHHSAR. I will continue to make this my mission to help our agents help our clients find their perfect property,” said Feezor.
On June 1, 2022, Giurbino moved over to manage the Pine-Strawberry marketplace and Dale Oestmann is now focused on sales and no longer manages the Pine office.
“Make no mistake, Dale is still actively selling real estate and handling property management but now has more freedoms, which will surely continue to grow his business,” Giurbino said.
Dale said, “After 30 years of managing the Pine office, I am retiring from management to free up more time to assist buyers and sellers, and continue handling the property management division for BHHSAR.”
“With equal passion, I am happy to announce that Ginger Jeffers, a 22-year real estate veteran, is enthusiastic to accept the management role of the Pine office. Her dedication to the profession, experience, and natural connection with people will serve her well in her new role, and we wish her the very best,” said Giurbino.
“I look forward to continuing the stellar reputation BHHSAR has in representing sellers and buyers in the Pine area,” said Jeffers.
Berkshire Hathaway HS Advantage Realty is still locally owned by Clifford Potts and is one of a select few companies that has not sold.
“As the owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty, I take great pride in all of the professionals at BHHSAR as they apply their superior skills and abilities to exceed those expectations for whom we serve constantly. I congratulate Kelly, Mac, Ginger, and Dale on their dedication to this ideal,” said Potts.
