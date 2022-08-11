To offer a higher level of service to clients, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty is changing its management team to give them the freedom to help customers achieve their home buying and selling goals.

“It is with overwhelming enthusiasm I announce that I am going to focus solely on real estate sales, my root passion for 36+ years, and now with a perfectly aligned management team to carry us into the future, it is a reality. As a multi-state broker whose passion is all about people and properties, I am very excited about our future in Rim Country,” said Kelly Giurbino, current designated broker at BHHSAR.

