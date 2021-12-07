The Payson Town Council voted recently to allow businesses to continue their use of temporary signs and banners to attract customers.
The town’s temporary sign ordinance would have expired this year, but the council extended at its last meeting as staff noted there have been no complaints regarding their use.
That means:
• Banners are allowed in the public rights of way
• Banners are allowed 30 days/month
• Minimal color restrictions for temporary portable/directional signs
• Temporary portable signs are allowed 7 days/week
The council initially approved the use of such signs in April 2013. These provisions enacted sign standards for temporary portable/directional and banners that are currently in place. The ordinance was created with a sunset of 36 months pending discussion and review by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
In September 2015, the commission recommended approval of a temporary extension, and the council approved a resolution on Nov. 5, 2015 extending the provisions 66 months with a review 6 months prior to expiration. Because of the extension, the sunset date of May 4, 2016 was extended to Nov. 4, 2021.
The planning commission held a public hearing on Sept. 13, 2021.
“Staff recommended to continue with the provisions in place as there have been no major concerns or issues with the changes from 2013,” wrote Doni Wilbanks, community development director, in a memo. “The commission expressed their desire to not make things more difficult for businesses to conduct business and advertise.”
The council agreed and unanimously passed it, extending the ordinance allowing the use of such signs.
