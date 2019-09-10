This year’s theme — Explore Rim Country — inspired 36 businesses to be creative at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business Showcase on Saturday.
Visitors gathered around the stage on the hour to learn if they had won one of the many door prizes and giveaways at the event.
The showcase attracted a steady stream of visitors who came to meet local business owners and learn more about products and services offered.
Tyler Egbert won the 50/50 drawing and donated the $147 proceeds to the Hurricane Dorian relief fund coordinated by Payson United Methodist Church.
Maia Crespin, director of the chamber, estimates more than 500 people visited the event, plus vendors and volunteers.
Sponsors of the Business Showcase included:
Crystal Sponsors: Payson Care Center; Discover Gila County/Explore the Wild and PHI Air Medical.
Diamond Sponsors: Mazatzal Hotel & Casino (where the event was held); and Wendy Larchick At The Rim Team.
Platinum Sponsors: Banner Payson Medical Center; Native Air; Integra Homes at the Rim; Jackson White Attorneys at Law; Ironhorse Signs; Rim Liquor/Rim Wash; APS, Payson; AZ Pro Rodeo; Arizona Complete Health; Walmart and Payson Care Center.
See a photo gallery online at payson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!