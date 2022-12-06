Shawn Dugan in front of the new truck he purchased to increase his fleet. He recently sold the Payson Chevron Rim Liquor store he owned. He wife remains manager, however, so customers can expect the same Dugan customer service.
Chevron Rim Liquor has a new owner, but customers won’t see much difference in service, said manager Jill Dugan.
She and her husband Shawn Dugan opened the Payson Chevron Rim Liquor car wash in 2015. At that point, Shawn worked in convenience store/car wash management since 2000.
“Yes. We sold. New owners just had to reapply for a liquor license in their name. Same license that was already here,” she said. “I’m still managing Chevron for now, but will remain for what is to be seen.”
The Dugans ran the Payson Chevron Rim Liquor until the pandemic, when Shawn came up with the idea for a new company — Dump and Clean.
During the lockdown, Shawn cleaned up the family’s yard. He thought it would be easy to find someone to build a fence and haul away his junk.
He was wrong.
After failing to engage four builders, Shawn built his own fence. But that wasn’t the biggest disappointment. Finding a reliable person to haul away junk turned out to be the most trouble.
“I found a guy with a beat-up truck with a trailer who showed up with a guy on drugs,” said Shawn in a 2021 interview with the Roundup.
He refused to let them onto his property and realized Payson desperately needed a hauling service.
It’s been a crazy ride since.
Shawn partnered with his wildland firefighter son-in-law to add Firewise services to the junk hauling and fence building. Since then, the East Verde Park Fire Board hired Dump and Clean to Firewise the community after it received a grant.
Shawn’s staff wears uniforms and shows up when asked, which reassures customers they will receive professional service.
Last year, Dump and Clean demolished the Rye Bar in January in 10 days. Along with demolition and site cleans, Dump and Clean does power washing.
The company now offers bin rentals by the week and month for self-serve dumping with Dump and Clean hauling away.
Or, staff will dump, while the customer watches.
The Dump and Clean business is going so well, Shawn purchased a new truck to add to his fleet just last month.
Since Jill remains at the Chevron Rim Liquor, customers will continue to receive the Dugan touch. Early in November, Payson Chevron Rim Liquor added Chester’s Chicken to its offerings of gas, car washes, car detailing, delivery, and lots of beverage choices.
For more information on Dump and Clean, go to their website paysondumpclean.com or call 928-978-7389.
For more information about Payson Chevron Rim Liquor, call 928-472-2200 or head over to 706 E. AZ-260.
