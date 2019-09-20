The Circle K building on South Beeline Highway is coming down. Crews were on-site Wednesday removing equipment, signs and preparing the building for demolition later this month.
Plans revised early this year are going ahead to expand the business from Cedar Lane to Phoenix Street along Highway 87.
Dwayne Sharp, regional operations director for Circle K, was at the Payson store on Wednesday.
“We’ve been dealing with this building for 40 years,” he said, “a lot of memories.”
Sharp hopes the new site construction will be completed by Christmas this year. He said a lot depends on the weather.
Demolition of the existing Circle K building is scheduled for Sept. 23, “but that may change,” said Sharp.
“You’re going to love it when you see this building,” he said.
The new site plan includes four adjacent properties, off South Beeline Highway and East Phoenix Street, a 4,968-square-foot building and two fuel canopies with seven fuel pumps.
