On the second Saturday of each month, the Buckhead Mesa Landfill saw a huge influx of users for “dollar dump day.” The county has indefinitely suspended the monthly discount day until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
“This step is being taken for two main reasons: the main one is to follow federal, state and county emergency declaration guidelines to reduce crowds — and, on a more personal and individual basis — the safety of every landfill user, and the safety of our small staff who operate the landfill and interact with every customer who arrives at the landfill,” said Steve Sanders, Public Works director.
Landfills remain open
Buckhead Mesa Landfill hours don’t change with the seasons and remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday and on holidays. The landfill is located at 1321 E. Buckhead Mesa Landfill Road, north of Payson on Highway 87, across from the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park turnoff near milepost 263. Questions? Call Buckhead Mesa during business hours at 928-476-3350.
Loads must be covered
Landfill staff remind residents to tarp, cover and secure trash. Arizona state and local laws require all loads be covered or secured — that applies to residential haulers and commercial.
The cost to dump up to 280 pounds is $7.50 with an additional 3 cents per pound for heavier loads and for all other waste (construction, mixed loads, metal, large brush). Hauling a load of residential grass clippings, leaves, limbs and shrubs? That’s considered “green waste” and the fee is $5 for 280 pounds or less plus a slight surcharge for heavier loads. A “brush rate” applies when tree limbs are larger than four inches diameter.
