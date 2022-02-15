Deadline to get booth at career fair Feb. 16 Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The deadline to get a booth at the Payson High School Annual Pathway Exploration and Career Fair is Wednesday, Feb. 16.The event is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 10 at the Payson High School Longhorn Gym. It is for PHS juniors and seniors. Those with booths have between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to set up.To have a booth, contact Lisa Greene by Wednesday, Feb. 16 at lisa.greene@pusd10.org or call 928-472-5776. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com  