The owner of the Tonto Village Water Company offered a spirited explanation for the need to increase rates and borrow more than $500,000 to upgrade the decades-old water system at an Arizona Corporation Commission water rate hearing in Payson on Sept. 26.
The hearing influenced intervener Jake Garrett’s opinion of the rate structure, construction plans and loan procedures owners Jeff and Dee Daniels presented to the ACC.
The rate hearing also garnered such intense opposition by Tonto Village residents, many of whom do not have a computer, the ACC made the rare decision to hold a full-blown hearing in Payson’s library.
“Holding a hearing in a location other than Phoenix or Tucson has become quite rare,” said Holly Ward, spokesperson for the ACC.
Jeff and Dee Daniels asked for a 5.38 percent rate increase, plus a surcharge to pay for a $650,000 Water Infrastructure Finance Authority loan to improve a decades-old system. Half of the water pumped into the system disappears through leaks.
ACC staff actually recommended a 10.95 percent increase, almost twice what the couple requested.
The corporation commission’s guidelines requires that the base rate and first tier of usage cover at least 50 percent of the operational costs.
By the time the water rate structure reaches the third tier based on monthly use, it must cover between 10 to 20 percent of the operational costs.
The higher tiers of water charges cover the rest of the operational costs.
Garrett, in comparison, proposed a rate structure that significantly increased the monthly base rate but lowered the water tier rate structure.
“Water rate design promotes conservation, customer fairness and enough revenue for the utility to recover its revenue,” said Garrett at the hearing.
He said Tonto Village full-time residents would pay more under the ACC staff-recommended rate structure. He proposed a rate plan that would ensure part-time residents paid a larger share of the infrastructure cost.
“This (his proposed rate structure) will support small or large families and those with a part-time cabin,” he said.
The purpose of a water rate hearing is to make sure the income the company generates covers loan payments, operations and profit.
Daniels said, “We are looking at a system put in place in the late ’50s early ’60s,” he said. “Repairs on the old system are continuous, sometimes weekly, sometimes three in a week ... with a system over 50 years old, I found 1 1/4 inch line and 1 1/2 inch line ... there is a lot of variations to the piping, I don’t know until I get underground.”
Moreover, many water mains run through backyards. “Over the years, it has become very difficult to maintain the lines,” said Daniels. “The most recent repair I did, a building sits on top of the line. I don’t know how I will do it.”
By the time the third build-out of Tonto Village, standards had improved so six-inch water mains run along the street.
Next Daniels said he has to enter backyards to read meters.
“I have to go down the road, through gates with dogs,” he said. “It makes meter reading extremely difficult.”
He said installers used black Japanese irrigation pipe that explodes if hit by a shovel. “The lines were installed mainly in late ’50s and ’60s,” he said. “All these lines are very thin-walled. I’m extremely surprised they have lasted 50 years.”
The system also lacks valves that let him repair one section without shutting the whole system down.
Moreover, Daniels said he must regularly test the water. “I do pull bacterials, lead and coppers. My other system is nitrates,” he said.
Even critics of the rate proposal at the hearing said they understand the system needs an overhaul.
“We have pipes between 50 and 60 years old that were substandard when they were installed. We have another set of pipes that are 30 years old,” said Garrett. “We need to replace the whole system.”
And replacing the system costs money — more than $600,000 worth. Enter WIFA.
The state agency grants loans for just such purposes.
But the amount of the loan has most of Tonto Village in an uproar.
“In 20 years, the people of Tonto Village will be paying back $1 million plus,” said Cindy Fitch. “I do not want that debt on my children and my children’s children. “I’ve worked hard to get out of debt.”
Officials explained water users will pay a surcharge for the loan for five years. The company will then face another rate hearing to determine how much to charge for rates to continue the pay back of the loan.
In the meantime, the engineering company the Tonto Village Water Company hired (with grant money from WIFA) will make sure the repairs are done up to code.
NCS Engineering sent engineer Ram Narasimhan to testify. He wrote the report used by the ACC for the hearing.
He said shifting everything over to six-inch pipe will ensure the system lasts for decades while increasing safety.
Garrett asked many questions of Narasimhan, including whether the six-inch pipes would allow for enough water pressure to fight fires.
Narasimhan would not guarantee that.
“I don’t know anything about fire. It takes a lot of water to put out a fire,” he said.
However, bigger pipes will extend the life of the system. “I would guarantee for 20 years the three-inch ... if you install six-inch, I would guarantee that for 50 years,” he said.
Narasimhan said his firm will provide continued oversight.
“Once the project goes, there is a monthly oversight,” as a condition of the loan.
This testimony made Garrett rethink his position on construction supplies.
“We need to not be pennywise and pound foolish,” he said. “All the justification I heard today was the six-inch recommended only for the fire ... if we are going to recommend fire flow we should recommend all fire flow ... (and) ... if you’re going to have fire flow, you have to have very large tankage ... the six-inch pipe — it would probably be reasonable.”
Next steps
Administrative Law Judge Sasha Paternoster said she would write up a recommendation in about 20 days, after everyone has a chance to review hearing transcripts.
“About 10 days after a hearing, I receive the transcript,” she said. “The parties are given 10 days to make a comment ....”
The following are the full list of steps that occur after a rate hearing:
• Public comment was held on September 18 and the evidentiary portion of the hearing concluded on September 26, 2018.
• A transcript will be available within the next ten business days following the conclusion of the hearing.
• Judge Paternoster will then take the matter under consideration and issue a Recommended Opinion and Order.
• Parties may file exceptions to the recommendation within 10 days of the filing of the ROO.
• Once the ROO is issued, it will be placed on an Open Meeting agenda for Commissioners to discuss and potentially vote on the recommendation.
