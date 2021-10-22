The housing development planned on the old Freegard property in central Star Valley has generated feedback from community members and the developer.
Lee Martinez, with Mogollon Meadows, said the residences he is planning for the project are Cavco cabins, not park models, and feature high-end finishes such as interior wood walls, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. They are 399 square feet, not 339 square feet, as reported in the Roundup story about the project.
The town will provide residential water to the homes. The development will have solar power and its own wastewater treatment plant that is a state-of-the-art system, Martinez said. The solar and sewer combined will be under $100 a month forever.
“It is not a manufactured housing development,” Martinez told the Roundup in a phone interview Monday, Oct. 18.
Martinez said it would be uniform throughout because he wants it to look like a park, and the CC&Rs are going to be tough. They are only going to allow a single vehicle at each site and no on-street parking.
He said he only bought the property in July 2021 and was concerned about the town “blaming” his project for the delay in getting streetlights along State Route 260 through town. He is worried that officials will want him to pay for the lights.
The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to install a signal at the 260 entrance to the property, which will cost $250,000. A Maverik gas station is planned for a neighboring property and Martinez said he is working with Maverik and sharing in the survey’s expense, traffic study and shared entrance/exit. Martinez said he guesses they will share in the light’s expense too.
It will be at least 12 months before they get their first units because Cavco is backlogged due to a shortage of supplies. Three models will be installed by January 2022 and Phase 1 is expected to be done by the end of January 2022.
The site is designed to have 114 units, one green space in the top portion and a dog park in the back. The density is comfortable with lots of 38-feet-by-45-feet or larger. Martinez said to qualify as affordable housing, the cost of each residence had to be under $200,000. One model is going to be about $88,900 and the second model is going to be about $117,000. The cost of the home sites will be around $66,000 to $70,000.
Mayor Gary Coon said he didn’t realize the project was as upscale and state-of-the-art as Martinez described. “It is really impressive,” Coon added.
Many of the comments about the story on the Roundup’s Facebook page stressed the need for affordable housing for families. There were concerns expressed that the combined price of the residence and property was not that affordable and the size was not really appropriate for families.
