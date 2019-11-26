A developer with a history of projects around the state has proposed building more than 120 homes and shops on a key, 50-acre parcel fronting Highway 87 near Tyler Parkway.
The development would provide “workforce housing” mixed with commercial development, according to a presentation made during a Nov. 20 Community Development meeting.
The Payson market has a dearth of housing for the middle-class worker, like teachers, nurses and other laborers.
“We’re losing nurses and teachers because they can’t find workforce housing,” said Trever Fleetham, the town’s economic development specialist.
The developer, Ironline-Brookfield Community, has built luxury to workforce homes in Pine, Williams, Flagstaff and Sedona.
The Payson plan calls for an innovative mix of shops, businesses and both custom and affordable homes.
The shops and businesses would front Highway 87, with an unspecified number of residential apartments above the shops.
Behind the shops, the developer would build about 90 customizable manufactured homes. The homes would look like a normal house, but the prefab construction would put the price tags at around $180,000. The average home listed in Payson for sale is about $266,000, with mortgages that require an income of at least $50,000 or $60,000, even with a 20 percent down payment.
A row of about 32 conventional, single-family homes and a buffer of open space would run along the back side of the property, transitioning the higher-density area with the existing residential neighborhoods.
The discussion of the project at the development services meeting is just the first step in a long process. The meeting brings together the developer with all the key, town department heads to make sure the application process goes smoothly. The developer will still need to hold neighborhood meetings, meet with the planning commission, and ultimately, the Payson Town Council. The developer does not need to re-zone the property.
Ironline-Brookfield has several developments around the state, offering homes at a variety of price points in Sedona, Flagstaff, Williams and even Pine. In Pine, the company has an 18-home development called WoodShire at Elk Rim.
In Williams, their workforce housing project, called Pine Trails (https://www.pinetrailsaz.com/), is an example of what Ironline-Brookfield would build in Payson. The Williams development offers buyers a chance to choose from a range of models. The owner can then customize based on an altered floor plan, upgraded appliances, customized finishes, etc.
Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager, said the company reported base models start at $180,000.
“After buyers customize, the price often moves up to $220,000,” she said.
At a Development Services meeting earlier this month, a developer proposed a tiny house development near the Ironline-Brookfield property off Tyler Parkway. That proposal would involve park models on leased land. Owners would pay a monthly lease fee and a mortgage. The park model homes would range in price between $60,000 and $75,000. Leasing fees could run around $400 a month.
That property would need to be re-zoned and the developer has not indicated if they will move forward at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!