The Forest Lakes General Store will open for the 2021 season on Friday, April 2 and under new ownership.
Brad and Mariah Douglass and Brian and Christina Teske purchased the Rim Country store in January from longtime owners Bob and Veronica Mannett.
Forest Lakes General Store, 2998 State Route 260, is open from April through October every year. The store sells groceries, ice, propane, beer and wine, camping supplies, fishing and hunting licenses, fishing supplies and bait and lottery tickets. They also have a post office, and the store is a community gathering spot for conversation or an ice cream treat.
The new owners are excited to continue the store’s commitment to the community.
The Forest Lakes General Store is currently accepting applications for full- and part-time help. For more information or to apply for a position, email bteske@casitacapitalrealty.com or call 602-882-9412 or 480-688-6484.
Brad, Brian and Christina all grew up in Arizona and spent years traveling, backpacking, hiking and camping in northern Arizona and the Mogollon Rim. Mariah grew up in New Mexico. Longtime customers before purchasing the store, both families are looking forward to spending their summers in Forest Lakes and becoming active members of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!