Plans are underway to build a four-story hotel behind Speedway south in a now empty lot.
On Monday, the Planning and Zoning Commission discussed giving a conditional use permit (CUP) to build a Home 2 Suites by Hilton Hotels above current height restrictions at 110 W. Aero Drive. Planners would like to build the hotel at 56 feet. Current code limits it to 45 feet “with a height increase of up to 25% with Planning and Zoning Commission approval.”
The commission approved the height variance, saying it will be a good addition to that part of town.
The hotel will have 94 guestrooms, a large meeting room, indoor pool and other amenities, according to town documents.
Commissioner Vincent Herman said given its proximity to the Sawmill Crossing shopping center, guests can walk to the movie theater and restaurants in the area, which will greatly benefit those tenants.
He said it is also near the American Gulch, which the town has improved eastern sections of in recent years. It is also near the apple orchard off Main Street.
In December, Vimal Patel, with S3 Hotels, LLC, sent a letter to neighbors in the area explaining they have worked on several other hotel developments in other states and Home 2 Suites “has been one of the most successful brands of hotels that Hilton has developed in the past 15 years.”
Commissioner Gary Bedsworth said he likes that it is a national chain and that it has a 100-seat meeting room.
Commissioner Ken Woolcock said the hotel will help beautify the long abandoned area.
“If it is as nice looking as the drawings indicate, it will be a great addition to the town,” he said.
As part of the town’s conditions for approval, it is requiring the hotel developer to improve and widen West Aero Drive between Meadow Street and the Beeline Highway, including adding curbs, gutters and a sidewalk. They will also have to get design review approval, which includes paint colors, landscaping and signage.
Town staff said the fire department had reviewed the plans and had no issues with the height.
Patel said they plan to submit plans in about eight weeks and break ground in the fourth quarter of this year.
When complete, the hotel would employ 20-25 people.
Two residents spoke during the public comment period of the meeting and both said they support the project.
We stayed in one in California, and it was a wonderful experience! The room was like a studio apartment. Nice kitchenette, fully stocked with dishes, silver, etc. Great addition to Payson.
