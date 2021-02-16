Two new doctors, Jillian Shannon and Christina M. Tondora, recently joined Gabbert Medical, 903 E. Highway 260, Suite #4, bringing with them new techniques to the area, including hormone optimization and acupuncture face-lifts.
Here are brief bios on each, provided by Gabbert Medical.
Shannon is a board certified naturopathic medical doctor licensed in both the state of California and Arizona.
She is a graduate of Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Tempe.
Shannon spent her last two years in medical school and beyond focusing her skills on anti-aging medicine: combining internal physiology with cosmetic advancements.
Shannon recently came back to Arizona after finishing a two-year residency program in San Francisco. She has been spending most of her clinical training hours in regenerative medicine, including but not limited to:
• Sexual Rejuvenation Treatments: Addressing ED, gainswave treatments, urinary incontinence, enlarged prostate, libido concerns, and overall sexual health.
• Hormone Optimization: Using bio-identical hormone replacement therapies, peptides, dietary changes and addressing underlying metabolic imbalance such as insulin resistance and adrenal health.
• NAD+ Therapy: Intravenous therapy for increased cognition, energy, focus, improved sleep, drug and alcohol withdrawal.
• Ozone Therapy: Blood IV, sinuses, ears, wound healing, joint injections.
• Weight Management: Improving lifestyle choices, addressing underlying causes such as stress management, hormone imbalance, autoimmune disease.
• Joint Injections: Prolotherapy, prolozone, platelet-rich plasma, and stem cells
• Aesthetics: Polydioxanone (PDO) Threading, Botox, fillers, radio frequency, micro needling, and PRP/Stem cell face-lifts.
Tondora earned her degree in medicine in 1998. She has held academic appointments as clinical instructor of Naturopathic Medicine at Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and Clinical Faculty of Rainstar University, Scottsdale. She is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP).
She is the former vice president of the Arizona Naturopathic Medical Association and a member of the Oncology Association of Naturopathic Physicians. She is chair of the board of directors for the Hills of Erin Cancer Prevention Foundation and medical adviser for Cancer Crackdown.
Tondora graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor’s in electrical engineering and from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine with a doctor of naturopathic medicine.
Tondora is a nutrition expert, author and motivational speaker, specializing in weight management/body composition, nutrition, 10-day detox, 90-day total body transformation, acupuncture, herbal medicine, IV nutrient therapy, ozone therapy and peptide therapy.
She specializes in cosmetic acupuncture face-lifts, which are the natural alternative in skin rejuvenation, stimulating natural collagen production to provide lasting results.
After losing her brother, Tondora sought yoga as an outlet to her grief. She became a certified yoga instructor and she developed a seminar called “Yoga, Cancer and Healing.”
“I wasn’t always ‘Dr. T.’ After earning a degree in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1987, I found the perfect job as a helicopter avionics test engineer. I loved to fly as part of my job. Eight years into my employment, however, I had to take a six-month leave to recover from knee surgery,” Tondora said. “It was during my healing, I decided to become a Naturopathic Doctor. I researched the profession, and it made perfect sense to me. If we can find the cause of a problem, remove any obstacles to wellness and give the body what it needs, the body can and will heal itself. I had found my calling. I am proud to be a Naturopathic Medical Doctor and an original member of The Answer for Cancer Tour, as it lines up with my life’s mission of bringing health and wellness to the planet. My clients and colleagues inspire me to live better, do more and give back. I love being a doctor, I love being a teacher, but, mostly, I love being a student of life,” she said.
For more information, call 928-472-2225.
