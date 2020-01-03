Arizona Public Service could help pay holiday credit card bills with a refund — at least for a lucky few.
A data error has sparked unexpected refunds from the largest utility in the state.
Back in 2017, APS rolled out new rate structures designed to shift electrical use away from the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. when power use historically spikes as customers come home from work and crank up the air conditioner, cook dinner and do laundry.
Customers could choose among a number of usage plans.
For some 6,000 of the utility’s customers who switched their plan between Feb. 4 and November of 2019, the plan they switched to was not their most economical plan and they ended up paying on average $38 more than they should have.
In January, the utility will send a check for $25 plus the overpayment amount. Some customers might get close to $200.
The revelation of the error has only added to the confusion spurred by last year’s rate increase, with the average homeowner’s bill going up more than 4 percent. The Arizona Corporation Commission has ordered a new rate case this summer to straighten out the confusion with a vote as early as December 2020.
In the meantime, the error has caused a fresh flurry — although it will end up affecting a relatively small number of customers.
The change in the rate structure was designed to reduce the summer peak in electricity use, which could force the utility to build more power plants that don’t run for much of the day. Hoping to even out power use, APS proposed a complicated rate structure that makes electricity much more expensive during those peak hours.
To help customers choose from the bewildering new array of plans, APS created an online tool to compare past use to the new rate structure.
“The tool compares the various service plans, using the customer’s last 12 months of usage history,” said Jill Hanks, an APS spokesperson.
The tool then suggests the cheapest plan. Some plans give customers a discount for avoiding usage during peak hours.
“For some customers, a plan with round-the-clock pricing (no time of use component – no peak hours) may be the most economical plan,” said Hanks.
The problem all started “after an IT (information technology) update was done in February of 2019, the online rate comparison tool began using 2 p.m. as the start of the on-peak window rather than 3 p.m.,” said Hanks.
For some customers, that created an expensive mistake.
“On service plans with a time-of-use component, electricity is more expensive during the on-peak window, so with that hour shift, the inaccurate recommendation affected the recommendations for customers who aggressively conserve energy during on-peak hours,” said Hanks.
APS has identified customers who switched plans between February and November but ended up on a more expensive plan.
“The refund will be the difference in the amount the customer paid and the amount they would have paid, had they been on their most economical plan,” said Hanks.
Arizona Corporation Commission Commissioner Sandra Kennedy asked that APS provide a check for the difference rather than a bill credit.
“While we don’t agree that is the most customer-friendly option, we will do so per her request,” Hanks said.
“The average refund is $38,” she said. “The checks will also include an additional $25 payment to compensate customers for the inconvenience they may have experienced as a result of receiving inaccurate information.”
Checks will be issued in January. In addition, APS will communicate directly with those customers who are not on the most economical plan to help them switch, if they choose.
“It’s important to remember different customers have different reasons for the plans they choose. We provide options but they choose which plan they want to be on,” she said.
A question from a newspaper later led to the discovery of the data error.
“A customer reached out to a reporter with The Arizona Republic,” said Hanks. “The reporter reached out to us in mid-November. After conducting a bill analysis, we realized there was an issue with the tool.”
APS has since removed the comparison tool and hired a new software company to solve the problem. APS commissioned the Brattle Group, an economic consulting firm, to provide independent verification analysis of a new rate comparison tool that has not yet launched online.
The issues with APS’s rate structure don’t end there. The company is still dealing with the rate case filed Oct. 31.
The new rate case will take a look at usage, profits, revenue requirements, infrastructure, and investments to make sure the utility is fair in its pricing.
“It is important to note that the ACC has not accused APS of overcharging customers, and all of these factors will be closely examined during the upcoming rate case hearing next summer,” said Nick Debus, spokesperson for the ACC.
On the other hand, the new APS rate structure seems to have reduced that peak use spike during the summer months.
“At 3 p.m., when the window begins, a significant reduction in system load (40 megawatt decrease) is occurring,” said Hanks. “Similarly, at 8 p.m. when the off-peak window begins, an increase in energy consumption (60 megawatt increase) is seen. That change is equivalent to the entire output of one of APS’s natural gas fire generation plants.”
