Documents from the Arizona Corporation Commission hearing that exposed how customers were directed to a more expensive rate plan due to miscal…

Number of customers APS identified for a refund

48,000 customers switched plans between February and November of 2019.

38,000 switched to the most economical plan.

10,000 of them switched to a plan that was not their most economical.

4,400 (44 percent) of these customers have not experienced financial impact.