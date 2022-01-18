There has been one chimney fire in Pine-Strawberry this year. You can make sure it stays at one by getting your chimney cleaned.
“They are our most common fires within structures,” said Pine-Strawberry Fire Department Fire Marshal Rick Barnes.
“Close heat with chimneys, electrical, and improper ash disposal for the ones that actually catch the structure on fire.”
Erase the thoughts of Dick Van Dyke dancing across the skies as “chim chimney chim chimney chim chim charu” plays in your head and meet Brian Moulton of BDM Home Service, a licensed and insured Chimney Sweep operating in Rim Country for the last five years.
“There’s three stages of creosote,” Moulton said.
“Stage 1 is a dust accumulation on the inside of the chimney,” said Moulton using homeowner Heidi Kueny’s wood stove as an example.
Wood is Kueny’s primary source of heat. Her chimney was at stage 1.
Kueny admitted she was lax in the maintenance of her chimney. Cleaning was well overdue.
“Stage 2 is when it requires a scraping,” Moulton said. Still cleanable but headed to the danger zone, this accumulation of creosote buildup creates a light skin on the walls of the chimney and came come off in flakes.
“Stage 3 is shiny and hard, that’s the dangerous one,” Moulton said.
Wikipedia explains what could be hiding in your chimney.
Over the course of a season, creosote deposits can become several inches thick. This creates two problems, the creosote deposits reduce the draft (airflow through the chimney) which increases the probability that the wood fire is not getting enough air for complete combustion. Since creosote is highly combustible, a thick accumulation creates a fire hazard.
If a hot fire is built in the stove or fireplace, and the air control left wide open, this may allow hot oxygen into the chimney where it comes in contact with the creosote which then ignites — causing a chimney fire.
Chimney fires often spread to the main building because the chimney gets so hot that it ignites any combustible material in direct contact with it, such as wood.
The fire can also spread to the main building from sparks emitting from the chimney and landing on combustible roof surfaces. In order to properly maintain chimneys and heaters that burn wood or carbon-based fuels, the creosote buildup must be removed.
At stage 3, a customer may hear this:
“I’m gonna clean this for you but I am also going to say you should not use this, I’m not signing off on it,” said Moulton
A dirty fireplace also reduces the effectiveness, he said.
“Soot acts like insulation, as it builds up heat can’t get out to the surface to create the radiant heat,” he said.
Then you build a hotter fire, and a vicious cycle begins.
This cycle can be broken and maintained pretty easily. Start by cleaning your fireplace weekly if in daily use. Dump your ashes safely. Burn the correct woods.
“Burn the trees with leaves, not the trees with needles,” suggests Moulton. That said, he suggested starting your fire with needles, kindling and pine wood. It will start a fire nicely. But use your oaks, juniper and aspen for the long run of a daily fire, he said.
After a cord of wood or so, time to clean the chimney. Stay ahead of the buildup, Moulton said.
If your glass is getting dirty, that is another sign it is time for a chimney sweep.
At minimum, have your chimney cleaned once a year recommended Barnes.
Moulton used a flashlight to demonstrate the flow of air up the chimney as the dust particles clearly danced in the light, moving in the right direction. Signs like this are good indicators.
When the chimney sweep was complete, Moulton had Kueny check the TV screen for dust.
“Here’s my test. Take your finger, drag it down the TV screen, if it’s clean then I did my job,” he said. Kueny came away with a clean finger and a safer woodstove.
“People don’t take the time to figure out their fireplace and what it is all about,” said Kueny. “I learned a lot today.”
She will be seeing Moulton at least annually from now on,
“Clean your chimney so we don’t have to,” said Pine-Strawberry Fire Department Captain Joel Brandt.
If you can’t do it, Moulton can.
Moulton can be reached at BDM Home Service, 928-951-1821, and offers pellet stove service as well.
