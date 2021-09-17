U-Haul Company of Arizona announced that JD Towing signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Payson community.
JD Towing at 113 W. Aero Drive will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 928-478-7948 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Payson-AZ-85541/005189/.
JD Towing owner Jorge Duenas says he is proud to team with U-Haul to better meet the demands of Gila County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945.
With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
