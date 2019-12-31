The minimum wage in Arizona will rise to $12 per hour in January, which has spurred mixed responses from local business owners.
“We’ve been around 10 years. I do what I need to survive,” said Bob Judson of Bob’s Western Wear. “I kept the same staff. I just kinda ate it. It is what it is.”
“My full-service price went up last year because of it,” said Shawn Dugan of Payson Chevron Rim Liquor, “I will almost certainly have to increase again later this year.”
However, both business owners say they value their employees.
“I only had a couple below minimum, but everyone needs a raise to stay a certain level above it or everyone will steal my employees,” said Dugan.
“We like hiring a lot of young people in Payson to train them up. They bring enthusiasm and energy to the store,” said Judson.
Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maia Crespin agrees.
“Yes, of course this is an issue that is inevitably going to affect our small businesses, not only in Rim Country, but across Arizona,” she said.
The wage increase marks the culmination of Proposition 206, passed in 2016. The initiative required the minimum wage to increase from $8.05 to $12 by 2020. The initiative also required employers to provide three paid leave days a year.
The Arizona Chamber of Commerce not only fought the initiative but also sued seeking to overturn it.
However, studies and state economic figures showed the increase in minimum wage boosted living standards for workers, with little impact on employment or prices.
Judson has an idea of why things have gone so well. “I think the economy is strong enough to handle it.”
The numbers from the Arizona Commerce Authority bear out his theory.
Since 2017, private employers have increased staffing by 6 percent. The bar and restaurant industry has kept pace with that increase, although many workers in that sector are paid the minimum wage.
“We’re doing well enough to absorb the additional expense,” said Judson.
He said if the economy softens and he has to cut costs, “I would stop being semi-retired and work more,” he said.
Dugan has a little wiggle room too.
“I likely would not have done full serve if I knew that new minimum was going to take effect,” he said.
The increase from $11 to $12 an hour will put another $2,080 per year into the pockets minimum wage workers, mostly in the personal care and service jobs.
The Arizona Commerce Authority only has wage data from 2018, but it shows the wage increase will affect 48,000 personal care workers, 92,000 retail clerks, 49,000 waiters and waitresses, 12,500 counter attendants and 17,500 fast food clerks around the state.
A full-time minimum wage worker would make $22,000 annually at $11 an hour and $24,000 at $12 an hour. That’s roughly double the poverty line for a single person, but right at the poverty line for a family of three. The average apartment in Phoenix rents for about $1,100 a month, which would amount to more than half of the gross income of someone making even the new, higher minimum wage.
For Dugan, the wage increase has changed his thoughts on who he would hire.
“Most of my employees make more than minimum quickly if they are good, but now someone who is making $3 above minimum, which was my normal, will now make $30,000. Kinda pricey for a clerk, but it what it is,” he said. “I will no longer hire high school employees at $12 per hour. For a young person starting out it’s kinda crazy.”
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
