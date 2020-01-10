A waterway.
Graffiti-resistant paint.
Restaurant rumors.
Signs of the times.
Day care center foundations.
Of such things are Main Street dreams made at a meeting of the newly invigorated Main Street Merchants Guild.
Key merchants on Payson’s long-sought, often-frustrated hometown retail center gathered this week for updates on an array of projects intended to revitalize the rambling string of businesses along the mile-long street down which Payson parades and redevelopment plans have trundled for years. Payson Town Councilors Jim Ferris and Janell Sterner attended the session, underscoring the council’s support for the effort.
Payson Economic Development Director Trever Fleetham launched the meeting with an update on one of the most nettlesome issues for many merchants — the town’s restrictive sign ordinance. The group has been working to get Payson to string a banner across the highway to lure visitors down to the park and shops along the street.
Fleetham noted that the town’s working on a system that would allow businesses to create a banner and string it across the highway for a fee, which would mostly advertise special events on Main Street or at Green Valley Park.
The town’s also sending out notices to businesses detailing the temporary sign ordinance — the sandwich board signs many businesses put in the town right of way to attract customers. The town has strict limits on the design of such signs to avoid clutter, but many business owners have been using a hodgepodge of designs.
The lack of a major sign on the highway letting people know what lies down Main Street has long been a sore point for businesses. Shopping centers often place such signs on their property listing all the businesses in the center, but the town has no provision for such a sign off-site. The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce has an electronic sign for special events, but many visitors flit past Main Street with no idea what lies off the highway.
Fleetham also offered an update on negotiations between the town and two property owners who want to donate land in the floodway of the American Gulch providing the town can turn the donation into a water feature, bordered by walking and bike trails between Westerly and McLane.
“It’s not a done deal, but we’re working on that. It’s a huge step,” he said, noting that the town hopes to complete the deal and draw up plans in the next few months. “They want to be assured that there’s going to be a community asset and a community draw.”
The full project would likely require landing grant money — perhaps from the federal government.
From there, the meeting moved through a list of initiatives underway to turn Main Street into a tourist draw. A century ago, Main Street was the heart of town, with the first rodeo events running up and down the middle of the street with people on the sidewalks of the businesses.
The merchants and supporters talked about covering the big new building murals with a clear, protective paint that makes it easy to wash away graffiti; learned the Presbyterian Church has poured the foundation for its new day care center; and chatted about rumors new restaurants or even another small art gallery might come to town.
The group also discussed plans to develop a Main Street logo for a marketing campaign and perhaps launching a Facebook page, focused on events, sales, business profiles and other happenings on the street.
