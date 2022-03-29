Native Air 7 in Payson was founded 20 years ago this April. It was first branded as Native American Air Ambulance, then rebranded to Native Air.
Native Air was eventually bought by Omniflight, which was then bought by the current parent company Air Methods in 2011.
“We have retained the name of Native Air from our inception,” said Colton Jackson, RN BSN CFRN, Native 7 Payson.
Native Air services all communities in the Rim Country — the primary area of service spans from the Mogollon Rim to the north to Tonto Basin/Roosevelt Lake in the south. It covers as far east as Show Low and to the west, all the way to Phoenix.
“Our range is not limited by this general 50-mile radius though, and our true limitation is our ability to carry enough fuel to complete the mission, generally limiting it to a roughly 100-mile radius if a severely ill or injured patient needs transported that would take us away from our usual area of service. Native Air was primarily stationed at the local hospital in Payson for 15 years, but moved our base location about five years ago to the Payson Airport due to the changing dynamics of health care. We have stayed available and served the community this entire time, though,” Jackson said.
Native Air came to Payson purely based on the need for air medical service in the area.
“Rural communities have a disadvantage when it comes to higher level medical care. Limited services are provided at many small hospitals around the country. When someone has a critical condition, or a time sensitive medical condition that can result in mortality or morbidity, time is of the essence. The patients transported need to go to a facility with definitive care for their illness or injuries. Whether that be a cardiac cath lab, an ICU, or a level 1 Trauma Center — those services not available locally. Sometimes the only thing that is going to prevent loss of life or limb is burning some jet fuel (pun intended). We are much, much more than a taxi service. We have some of the highest trained medical personnel outside of a hospital. Our helicopter is literally a flying ICU staffed with highly trained providers,” Jackson said.
Native Air 7’s reach is unlimited, but most of its call volume is within a 50-mile radius of Payson, but it also covers extended areas within a 100-mile radius for mass casualty incidents or when there is not another available air medical transport in the area.
“We have multiple bases within a 30-minute flight time from Payson as well, covering our area when that need arises locally,” he said. Those bases are: Native 1 Mesa, Native 20 Phoenix, Native 14 Prescott Valley, Native 4 Prescott, Native 9 Show Low.
Native Air 7 in Payson has a staff of 14 — four pilots; four critical care nurses; four critical care paramedics; and two aviation mechanics. It also carries blood and plasma in flight. “Native Air is proud to carry this amazing resource with us on every call. Blood is a huge lifesaving measure with multiple studies to prove its place in medicine. Native Air 7 is the only helicopter in the local area that carries blood with us wherever we go. This is not something that is commonplace outside of the hospital, and something we take great pride in. Yet another thing that can truly prevent a patient’s mortality,” Jackson said.
While Jackson said Native Air does not have an exact number of patients, it has aided in the past 20 years; in the last five years, close to 1,500 critically ill or injured have been flown by Native Air 7.
While many of these have been transported using a landing pad, either from a hospital or airport, frequently the service has been provided from a road or clearing near a trailhead or accident site.
“Our pilots are highly trained and skilled to make these (off site) landings safely. We also wear Night Vision Goggles at night so we can operate even when the sun is on the other side of the planet. Ground contacts in the form of law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS help us greatly in this — blocking the road, clearing the area, assisting in finding locations, providing GPS coordinates. Accidents and illness can happen anywhere and often getting as close to the patient as possible gives them the best chance of survival,” Jackson said.
Asked about the biggest successes and greatest challenges Native Air has experienced in the last 20 years, Jackson said, “Native Air is committed to this community and providing the highest level of clinical care possible. Our 20 years of service speaks to that. Other flight companies have come and gone, but Native Air has remained available in Payson through all the years. Our biggest success is the countless number of individuals we have had the opportunity to care for on the worst day of their lives. Every day presents challenges unique to the day, something we are used to adapting to and is truly our base motto to do so. We often deal with the sickest of the sick patients, that alone has its own list of challenges.”
Discussing the cost of the service, he said, no membership required (see link below). Air Methods has worked with multiple insurance companies to become in network and provide agreed upon rates of reimbursement for flights.
“What this means for the patients we transport is the days of astronomical bills post-transport are gone. With the passing of the No Surprises Act, these balance bills are something that has gone by the wayside. Patients are usually still responsible for their co-pays and deductibles. You don’t need a membership to fly with Native to avoid a large bill, it simply isn’t a thing anymore. This link https://www.airmethods.com/membership-facts/ puts all this in great wording.”
About Native Air 7’s base infrastructure — the base at Native Air 7 is built around its helicopter, stationed at the Payson Airport. Because of the design and proximity of everything, the lift time (time from call for service, to skids off the ground) is significantly reduced. Given this, its ETA to an accident scene or remote medical patient can be greatly reduced. This further helps the patient get to definitive care even quicker.
Discussing crew competency, Jackson said, “Obviously, I have a little bit of bias in this. I truly believe that Native Air 7’s crew is truly some of the best. We aren’t prideful, but we do take great pride in what we do and serving this community. Our clinical crew is as good as it gets. Their vast knowledge and expertise is second to none. Not only are they some of the most highly trained medical providers, but they know how to apply that knowledge in a way that helps their patients. We pride ourselves in being competent, but we are not boastful about it. We don’t wear magical flight capes that make us different than anyone else. Our pilots are some of the best in the business. (They excel in) local area knowledge, skill, safety training. They are not just glorified taxi drivers either. Each of our pilots go out of their way to play an active role in being more than just a driver. I would be completely amiss if I didn’t rave about our base mechanics. They truly are what allows us to do our mission. Aviation mechanics are highly trained, but Native 7’s mechanics are the furthest thing from “mechanics.” They will drop anything day or night, rain or shine, to make sure that we can provide critical care to patients in need.”
For more information, visit https://www.airmethods.com/.
