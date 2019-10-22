Gene and Betty Neumann celebrated 21 years in business Thursday with a customer appreciation day at Neumann Paint and Supply, providing lunch for customers — some of whom have been regulars since the business opened in 1998.
And the Neumanns’ detailed records go back that far as the store keeps cards on file for every customer.
Filing cabinets containing 20 years’ worth of customer records and actual paint chips gives them the opportunity to pull up and match colors customers have used in the past — even if it’s 10 or 15 years ago. “That’s not something we can do with a computerized system,” said Neumann.
The family-owned, locally managed business opened in 1998 and in 2006, opened in the current building at 1006 N. Beeline Highway.
As part of Thursday’s festivities, Neumann gave away a TriTech Sprayers paint sprayer to one lucky customer as well as other painting supplies and tools. They also served customers barbecue and chicken from Catfish Annie’s.
Neumann Paint and Supply is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit neumannpaintpayson.com or call 928-472-9054.
