Wells Fargo Senior Financial Advisor Scott Flake has announced he is bringing on John Collins as a new teammate in his practice. Flake’s practice has grown significantly over the last 15-plus years and he has been seeking a teammate to join him in his financial services operation for some time.
“After interviewing a number of candidates over the course of a couple of years, we have finally found the right match,” Flake said.
Collins comes as an experienced financial advisor from California. After graduating from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in finance, he worked as a commercial real estate broker for seven years before changing careers to be a financial advisor.
“What I like most about working as a financial advisor is the long term client relationship, I like helping people solve problems and work with clients to accomplish their goals,” Collins said. He has approximately eight years as a registered financial advisor, the last two of which have been with Wells Fargo Advisors.
Collins will join Flake in his office in the Payson Wells Fargo Bank building at 115 E. Highway 260. They will continue to work with families, individuals and institutions in Rim Country, northeastern Arizona, California and several other states. Collins is credentialed with his Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®).
“I acquired these two certifications because I believe retirement and divorce are two events that really need expert financial advice and guidance. I use the Envision® planning software Wells Fargo Advisors provides to take all the complications out of the decision-making process in easy-to-understand language. This is fulfilling work, to help people come up with a plan that takes the stress out of at least one aspect of their life.”
Both financial advisors have experience and accreditations in retirement and investment planning and strategies. Working with their associates, they can provide specialized wealth services, such as estate services and asset management, legacy trusts, non-profit / philanthropic / charitable giving support, business and real estate advisory services, insurance expertise, long-term care planning along with a number of other customized services.
Collins’ wife, Winter, and their three boys love the outdoors and have already taken steps to be a part of the community. Collins will coach boys soccer (ages 8-14) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Winter, a former dance performer, will teach classes at the dance studio Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Senior Financial Advisor Flake is a fifth generation native of northeastern Arizona and has been a Rim Country fixture for the last 22 years. He has served as a financial advisor since 2006 and joined Wells Fargo Advisors in 2011. He is senior vice president – investments and has earned the nationally recognized Retirement Income Certified Practitioner (RICP®) designation.
Wells Fargo Advisors is not a legal or tax advisor.
Any estate plan should be reviewed by an attorney who specializes in estate planning and is licensed to practice law in your state. Insurance products are available through non-bank insurance agency affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company and underwritten by non-affiliated Insurance Companies. Not available in all states.
The use of the CDFA® designation does not permit Wells Fargo Advisors or its Financial Advisors to provide legal advice, nor is it meant to imply that the firm or its associates are acting as experts in this field.
