The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) announced that Payson dentist Kristin Wade has received its Fellowship Award.
Wade accepted the award July 20 during the AGD’s convocation ceremony in Connecticut, a celebration that recognizes members’ commitment to excellence in dental education. There were more than 240 other recipients.
To receive the award, Wade completed 500 hours of continuing dental education, passed a comprehensive written exam and fulfilled three years of continuing membership with the AGD. As a recipient, Wade joins a group of more than 17,080 members of the dental community who have gone above and beyond basic requirements.
“The AGD is proud to honor Dr. Wade for her commitment to continuing education and dedication to providing her patients with advanced and exceptional oral health care,” said AGD President Manuel A. Cordero. “Dr. Wade has gone above and beyond her duties, distinguishing herself professionally amongst her peers and exemplifying her allegiance to the dental community.”
Wade graduated from the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health – A.T. Still University in 2009 and practices dentistry at Payson Premier Dental, 409 W. Main St. Besides the AGD, Wade is a member of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Clear Aligners.
