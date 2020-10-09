Empanadas have arrived in our little hamlet and in varieties that will surprise and delight.
If you drive into Strawberry and miss the PIEbar, you are not paying attention. The yearlong renovation of the tiny run-down building that sat at the corner of Highway 87 and Parkinson Drive in Strawberry had many locals curious as to what was to come.
A unique restaurant housed in 329 square feet, painted in bright colors and operated by two just as vibrant women, with a plan and a goal has arrived.
Open for just three weeks, owner Kim Brennan and empanada maker Tammy Carter are the dynamic duo of this little hand-held single serving pie.
Brennan moved to Strawberry and opened Strawberry Realty, at the corner of Fossil Creek and Highway 87, about three years ago. Sitting in her office, her view included this tiny empty building.
“I had my eye on this ram-shackled old building and thought this is my chance to do something tasty,” she said.
Brennan, having had an amazing empanada in Mexico many years ago, thought that would work in the small space.
“We wanted to provide something you can’t get in this area,” said Brennan. “I wanted to make something fun, something so eye catching that you can’t resist. I wanted to slow down traffic in Strawberry.”
“Kim’s a visionary,” said Carter, who moved to Strawberry to work with her longtime friend.
The dough is the key to a successful empanada, which Wikipedia defines as, “a type of baked or fried turnover consisting of pastry and filling.” They originate from Portugal.
Having owned two other restaurants and been a real estate agent and broker for many years, Brennan found a connection to the world of baking. A baker/scientist out of Europe agreed to craft the perfect dough recipe for an empanada, Brennan said.
“I need a dough that you can hold in your hand, that will last through the day and still be tender and tasty,” she said.
“It holds up well, it can stay at room temperature and can be reheated,” said Carter. “I call it the magic dough.”
Their magic dough is made the night before, allowed to rest overnight and then baked fresh daily.
The empanadas come with an array of fillings, including chicken pot pie, green chile pork, and strawberry. Carter is always trying new fillings and there are daily specials. Customers can look forward to chocolate, turkey dinner and goat cheese in future fillings.
“I love the creativeness,” said Carter.
In all their enthusiasm about the food, the unique liquor offerings, the outdoor patio, Brennan is most excited about her customers and the community.
“Customers are the reason the PIEbar exists,” said Brennan. “The local community has been so supportive, so kind, nothing but sweetness.”
One young customer told her the chicken pot pie empanada was just like a chicken pot pie with her favorite part, the crust, wrapped all the way around.
Another customer reported that as he picked up his rental car at Sky Harbor Airport, an agent there recommended the PIEbar in Strawberry.
“Even if they come in a little scowly, they leave smiling,” said Brennan.
“It’s good food quick, not fast food,” added Brennan.
“Kim slings them while I am making them,” said Carter of her boss. “She is great with customers.”
Brennan and Cater tell me there has been impromptu singing and dancing at the PIEbar.
PIEbar is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday. The menu will continue to develop and include seasonal options.
The menu also includes salads, mini pies and whole pies.
