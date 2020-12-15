Pulse Combustion Systems (PCS), a spray drying and pulse combustion dryer manufacturing company in Payson, received an award from Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc. (ACI) for drying a component in their medical nutritional products that is helping families worldwide.
“We recognize and deeply thank those outside of ACI who demonstrate a similar commitment to our mission. It may seem a bit dramatic to suggest the connection between Pulse Combustion Systems and ACI was a miracle, but it really was a miracle,” said Howard Lossing, CEO of ACI. “Your team’s efforts will do more than change the lives of many children and adults, your work will literally save lives.”
ACI is a USA-based, family-founded company that specializes in nutrition. The powder version of their liquid products enables them to make their products more affordable.
“One of the powdered fats you are creating is for our ketogenic diet therapy product that is used by people who have intractable epilepsy — these are seizures that cannot be controlled by anti-epileptic drugs,” Lossing said.
Pulse, founded in 1996, dries products for various industries nationally and internationally.
“We are blessed and grateful to service various industries, and we are particularly proud of our contributions to the nutraceutical companies.
“Our team works hard, and this award is both humbling and motivating.
“We will continue to do our best to serve our customers whole heartedly while promoting the community and the beauty of the town of Payson,” said Hendrik Grobler, COO of PCS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!