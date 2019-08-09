The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Showcase is less than a month away and organizers are encouraging business owners to reserve a booth.
The theme of this year’s showcase is “Explore Rim Country.” The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
“The Business Showcase is the best opportunity for our members (businesses, nonprofits and civic organizations) to showcase all their products and services to hundreds of locals and visitors,” said Maia Crespin, executive director of the chamber. “We want you to excel in every way possible, so we made this event free to the public and at a convenient venue with ample parking.”
Vendors are encouraged to provide free samples, sell products and provide giveaways.
“We encourage you to be creative with the theme and decorate your booth with all that you love about Rim Country: kayaks, paddleboards, fishing games, etc.,” she said.
Booth space is offered on a first come, first served basis.
The cost for an outside booth is $250; inside, $350; inside with electricity, $400. New this year, the chamber is offering a booth option for $500 that includes a scavenger hunt option to drive traffic to a vendor.
“We will work with you on creating clues that people solve in order to be entered to win some fantastic prizes,” she said.
There are also sponsorship opportunities. They range from $4,000 to be an executive sponsor to $750 to be a giveaway bag sponsor.
Booth vendors can set up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
There is chamber mixer following setup from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the casino.
“It’s a great opportunity to network with other businesses prior to the showcase,” she said.
All chamber members are welcome. Tickets are $10.
Call Crespin at 928-474-4515 or email maia@rimcountrychamber.com for more information or to register.
