Miranda Meyer and Debi LaBonte at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at the Weekender restaurant in Strawberry. The chamber brings volunteers, staff and members to celebrate welcoming new members to the organization.
If you’d like to eat home-cooked food in the middle of the forest, try The Weekender in Strawberry.
The restaurant lies off the beaten track in Strawberry on Ralls Road, the location of the old StrawBeary Bear steakhouse. It’s open Thursday through Sunday.
Owner Josh Smith has had a home in Strawberry for years, but bought the restaurant to add another amenity to the local community.
Guests watch deer, javelina, elk and many species of birds wander up to the many watering troughs as they munch on savory appetizers, sandwiches, or salads — or brunch on Sunday.
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new restaurant on Oct. 20 with drinks and a buffet of appetizers.
“It has great ambiance,” said Chamber ambassador and Roundup sales representative Debi LaBonte.
Chamber Director Maia Crespin couldn’t say enough good things about The Weekender.
“Steller food and amazing people — there’s something so wonderful about small-town living,” she said.
The chamber supports members throughout Rim Country with ribbon cuttings and events.
“Payson is known as the ‘Heart of Arizona.’ The mission of the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce is to keep that heart beating. We are proud to serve the area as a catalyst for economic growth and do our part to strengthen and uphold local businesses,” wrote Crespin on the chamber’s website.
The chamber holds monthly networking luncheons at the Mazatzal Casino with speakers on a wide range of topics that affect local businesses.
Some members decide to sign up as ambassador members. Others join the board.
During the ribbon cutting event at The Weekender, ambassadors listened to the strains of a local musician who played acoustic renditions of old favorites from the 1960s and ’70s. Smith hopes to have music more nights a week, but for now it runs from about 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
For any football game, fans come out to sit around the old-fashioned mahogany bar to watch the game on a huge screen.
But The Weekender also has many outdoor decks that make the diner feel as if they’re eating in a treehouse — or cozy up in the dining room with a huge fireplace.
For information, check out The Weekender’s website or call 928-565-1521.
If interested in joining or becoming a volunteer with the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, call 928-474-4515.
