For about three decades, Heather and Daryl Oberg worked in everything signs, from designing banners large and small, decals, stickers, car wraps, in-house designs and sandblasting.
“If it’s not perfect, we’re not finished,” was the Ironhorse Signs and Vehicle Graphics’ motto.
But after 28 years in business, Ironhorse will close its doors on July 31.
“We really appreciate the community support over the years, and it isn’t for lack of business that we have to go,” wrote Heather to the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce. “My husband, Daryl, who took care of production and installation, is dealing with health issues and is no longer able to work.”
The 25-year married couple split responsibilities for the business. Heather was the designer/artist and Daryl was the production manager as well as an artist.
Heather also was the face of the business in town joining the chamber, ultimately leading it when the organization installed the electronic sign at the corner of Main Street and Highway 87.
For most of their time in business, the two had a production assistant. The Obergs lost him last year when he had to move back home. The couple could not find a replacement.
“I think the problem we have in this town, this all stems from the housing crises. We really suffer because we can’t keep young workers,” said Heather in an interview with the Roundup.
Add to that, the housing boom has scooped up workers who only need to know how to push a broom and paid them $20 an hour.
For Ironhorse, that wasn’t possible.
“Our starting wage is minimum wage. We cannot afford more,” she said.
She also required someone who could read a tape measure and cut a straight line.
“I am competing with home builders,” said Heather. “Once you get into (construction) specialists, they are $25 to $55 an hour. This business can’t support a specialist.”
The supply chain challenges played a role in reducing profits. As a small business, Heather couldn’t afford to buy in bulk like the corporations. Before the pandemic, that wasn’t such an issue, but now it is.
“I’ve been watching that gap,” said Heather. “It didn’t used to be such a difference, but now buying 100 is a huge price difference”’ not to mention finding the space to store it.
“I don’t have a place,” said Heather.
The couple even tried to sell the business, with no luck.
“I’m very sorry for the gap our closing is going to leave in the business community,” she wrote to chamber members.
In the end, Heather said the closure resulted from “a series of bad luck.”
“This is a 28-year-old business in Payson. I am sad about the loss,” she said.
Her family won’t be leaving town, however. She has raised her children here and has deep roots.
“We are going to be OK,” she said.
She plans on focusing on family and possibly doing some volunteer work.
“I super appreciate the customers and support we’ve had from Rim Country. It’s not because of them we are closing,” she said.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
