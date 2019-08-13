Scan Phone Calls - Just Hang UP!

There is an increasing number of fraudulent phone calls form people claiming to be from Social Security. The scammers are even sophisticated enough to

The most recent scam is an automated recording that your Social Security number has been suspended for suspicion of illegal activity, and that you must call the number provided or your assets will be frozen.

Or they might demand payment, threaten to stop payments or offer to increase payments. These calls are scams.

Burns said Social Security will never contact you by phone, only in writing, and it is essential to hang up and not provide the caller with any personal information.

If you receive one of these calls, you are encouraged to report it via https://oig.ssa.gov/report or call 1-800-269-0271.