Sonora Quest is now offering its first home test collection kits for either colorectal cancer screenings or measuring hemoglobin A1c (blood sugar) without a health care provider’s order, health insurance, or a trip to one of Sonora Quest’s patient service center locations.
Sonora Quest Laboratories, Arizona’s leading diagnostic laboratory, now offers its first home test collection kits available through their self-order service, My Lab ReQuest™. The kits are mailed directly to patients and returned to Sonora Quest for testing via prepaid envelopes.
“Every day, people face barriers to the health care they need,” said Christina Noble, Chief Growth Officer at Sonora Quest.
“Our self-ordered, home test collection kits help remove some of those barriers to these vital tests.”
The InSure® ONE™ home test collection kit is used to detect human hemoglobin from blood found in fecal samples for lower gastrointestinal bleeding, which may be an indicator of colon cancer. The test uses a sample of the toilet water instead of a stool sample for easier at-home collection. Patients must be 45 years or older to order the test. High-risk patients should speak with their health care provider before ordering, especially those with other health conditions that may cause blood in the sample.
The hemoglobin A1c home test collection kit enables patients to track their blood sugar levels over the past 2-3 months. The kit provides all the tools needed to collect a blood sample from a lanced finger (also referred to as a “finger stick”), which is then processed using A1c, the gold standard for measuring blood sugar levels.
Noble added, “By enabling patients to self-order these tests and perform the sample collection in the comfort of their own home, patients who want more control over their health can take proactive steps to assess their health in concert with their health care team.”
While health insurance and a health care provider’s order are not required for patients to order these tests through Sonora Quest’s My Lab ReQuest, Sonora Quest has worked with several health plans to offer these home test collection kits.
“We understand how vital information is when it comes to health care, and we are determined to ensure everyone has the answers they need. This latest innovation will help save lives,” said Noble.
To schedule an appointment, find one of its 70+ patient service centers across Arizona, or learn more about ordering tests without a provider’s order through My Lab ReQuest™, visit SonoraQuest.com.
