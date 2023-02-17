Sonora Quest is now offering its first home test collection kits for either colorectal cancer screenings or measuring hemoglobin A1c (blood sugar) without a health care provider’s order, health insurance, or a trip to one of Sonora Quest’s patient service center locations.

Sonora Quest Laboratories, Arizona’s leading diagnostic laboratory, now offers its first home test collection kits available through their self-order service, My Lab ReQuest™. The kits are mailed directly to patients and returned to Sonora Quest for testing via prepaid envelopes.

