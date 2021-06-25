Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (SB&H) has been recognized by the Healthy Arizona Worksites Program (HAWP) for making efforts to positively affect the health and well-being of employees, their families, and the community.
The HAWP Award recognizes employers that are making efforts to positively affect the health and well-being of their employees, their families, and their community by implementing comprehensive worksite wellness strategies. The minimum qualifications to be considered for this award include attending the Healthy Arizona Worksite Program training and developing a plan to improve employee health and safety. The Platinum award recognizes businesses making an impact — both within and beyond their walls —addressing one or more of the many health challenges impacting communities across the state.
Southwest Behavioral & Health Services earned a Platinum Level of Excellence for its partnership with Genoa Healthcare pharmacies, which enabled the organization to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 100 SB&H employees.
“Our effort to vaccinate SB&H staff was a strategic and critical move to protect our health care provider community and its members. By taking this important step we ensured that all SB&H locations are deemed Healthy Arizona Worksites,” said Lynda Riford, marketing director.
The Healthy Arizona Worksites Program is a public health initiative offered by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH). Its mission is to help employers learn how to successfully implement worksite wellness initiatives to improve the health of employees and businesses.
“We take great pride in our healthy workplace,” added Riford. “Not only does it help reduce health care costs, it also supports our mission and helps team members feel their best so they can work to improve our communities.”
SB&H was recognized at the Virtual Healthy Arizona Worksite annual event June 17.
About Southwest Behavioral
& Health ServicesPhoenix-based Southwest Behavioral & Health Services (SB&H) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides compassionate primary care, substance abuse and mental health services that enhance lives and improve communities. Services include outpatient mental health treatment and psychiatric services including medication monitoring; assistance for persons with addictions; intensive inpatient care for persons in crisis; residential housing, in-home and supported housing services; prevention services, community outreach and school-based counseling; lifespan services for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder; and four opioid replacement clinics. Southwest Behavioral & Health Services has locations throughout the greater Phoenix Metro area as well as locations in rural Maricopa, Gila, Mohave, Coconino, and Yavapai counties. For more information about SB&H programs, services, and ways to help visit https://www.sbhservices.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!