To celebrate Halloween, Photo Mojo, 804 N. Beeline Highway, Suite B, is hosting a special window display in the Swiss Village.
Owner Patricia Sullivan has installed 30 masks in the front window.
The masks are copies of masks made by Alien Comic of New York City.
Comic, whose real name is Tom Murrin, is considered to be the grandfather of performance art, Sullivan said.
“ A lot of passersby stop when they get to my window, trying to take it all in. It is lit at night, with nice effect,” she said.
For more information, call 646-623-5608.
