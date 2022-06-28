Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation (RCH) has been long known for having tenured employees. Some have been here for decades.
During the past couple of years, some team members had to make hard decisions. Whether it was a new/different position, more time with their family, and even time away from RCH (temporarily or due to a move outside of Payson/Rim Country). We understood.
Fast forward to spring 2022. Changes were predicted and changes are happening.
RCH is happy to announce that Kori Wells, RN, joined our team in mid-June as the new Director of Nursing (DON).
Here’s what I learned when I sat down with Kori. First, you can tell she’s positive and upbeat even before she begins talking. “I’m excited to be here (at RCH).”
Kori Wells has lived in Rim Country for 17 years. She was born in Colorado, but arrived in Payson from South Bend, Ind. She’s married and they have a teenage son — of whom she is very proud!
Kori’s medical career was meant to be as she recalls, “My grandma told me, since I was 5 years old, ‘You should really be a nurse when you grow up.’”
Her 10-year nursing career in Rim Country has a broad scope of positions so you may already know her.
It all started at Gila Community College where she thought she wanted to be an ultrasound nurse, but there was a two-year wait list. She heard her grandma’s voice ... she became a nurse.
She has worked at:
• Payson Regional Medical Center, before it changed to Banner, as a Med-Surg Nurse.
• Powell Place in positions including activities director, caregiver, cook, med-tech. “I did it all, then became Administrator.”
• Hospice Compassus
• Community Bridges
• Arizona Care Hospice
“And, then I heard from Rim Country Health nurses and team members. They were all telling me to apply for the open position, Director of Nursing,” she said.
“When I arrived for my interview(s) it was bright, clean, smelled good. I saw that team members really took pride in their jobs.”
Kori believes that not all nurses want to be hospital nurses. “When you work in geriatrics, it’s the people here you’re working for.”
When asked what her goals and objectives were in the coming months, Wells said, “Strengthen my team so it becomes a close family.”
Kori wants to explore ways to integrate “mood changers” onto the campus — music, aromatherapy, more entertainment.
“Extras that change residents, and the team’s mood. Smells lead to residents eating more.
“Attending events lead to social interactions for both the resident and their family.
“I have hopes for more FUN! This campus will not only be great for residents and patients, but for team members, too. It’s a great job and a fun job!”
She continued, “I’m that person who gives credit where credit is due. We have two shifts here. I will recognize everyone.”
Kori also likes that RCH is about educating the community and believes support for the spouse, and family, is important when caregiving.
“Realizing when you can’t do it any longer. Realizing that there’s no guilt in getting aid at a skilled nursing facility. Safety concerns, at home, always become a topic of conversation. Insurance rules and benefits are confusing. We can help with that, too.”
Kori’s last comment, “I am very excited for incredible things to happen. We (RCH) are the go-to health care employer in Payson.”
Kori Wells, RN, DON, will be adding to Rim Country Health’s posts on Facebook. Stayed tuned.
It’s a warm feeling to be invited back – I’m Back
Chef Randy Ortega first began at Rim Country Health pre-Covid, during 2019 and stayed until midway through 2020. It was a delicious time on the campus. Keeping a normal routine, staff, patrons, etc., between 2020 and 2021 was a challenge for many businesses. But, here we are midway through 2022 and Chef Randy is back on the RCH Campus.
“I just like making a difference in people’s lives, creating memories with food, no matter where they reside,” shares Chef Randy.
And, it’s as though he never left. Everyone is happy to have the chef back. As one CNA said, “There’s no one that gets ‘hangry on the RCH campus,’ he’s an awesome chef!”
Chef Randy wanted to talk about two main topics. First, what’s cooking on the campus; and, second, the jobs in the RCH Dietary department.
Chef Randy is a hands-on chef. He visits with residents, patients, family members and RCH team members daily.
“What is it that you ate as a kid that I can prepare for you? Tell me about your fondest memory with your family gathered around the table, what did you eat?” Chef Randy smiles. So, now serving Polish sausage; lox, bagels and cream cheese; and Mexican food (not too spicy).
With the warmer season he is offering more light foods and healthier choices. More veggies; more fish; a gluten-free menu; smaller servings; and healthy snacks. But dessert is always on the menu.
Chef Randy says, “We ask, they tell us ... it’s really by request. We’ve helped residents who lost interest in eating to regain their taste and enjoy eating, getting back to a healthy weight. This always makes us happy.”
RCH is building foodie days for team members, too. Get ready for some changes in the team events.
Chef Randy would like for his Dietary team to engage with the folks in the house. Team members should have a good heart, the Chef said.
“Know your residents. Heck, I can teach them how to cook. What I’m hoping for in a team member are these elements: caring, empathy and a good work ethic.”
Chef Randy says he always has the highest standard with regard to goals in the kitchen:
• We are here to feed special people.
• They deserve a great experience.
• It should be like visiting a restaurant.
Family members can make reservations to join loved ones by calling 928-474-1120, or at the main lobby, the day prior.
Chef Randy passionately states, “I don’t believe people know that a job in RCH’s Dietary department comes with training, a great wage, knowing it’s the steadiest work you can get, but most importantly you are making an impact on many lives.”
Where are the foodies who want to explore becoming a chef?
What’s it take to get an interview to work in Dietary? A completed application, fingerprint card and yes ... we are a drug/substance free workplace. Pass the test.
Join the team.
