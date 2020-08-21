Larry Baker and Richard Crowe didn’t plan on operating two antique stores in Pine.
It’s not like it’s inconvenient for shoppers to drive from one side of the tiny hamlet to the other.
But 13 years after opening Tymeless Antiques & Treasures at 3716 Prince Drive, the partners also opened Tymeless Antiques & Treasures Too at 4078 N. Highway 87.
Both stores feature a wide variety of antiques and collectibles by more than two dozen artists, craftsmen and craftswomen and merchants who rent out space to sell their products ranging from wood furniture and antler lamps to windmills, comic books and so much more.
They feature more than 6,000 square feet of floor space between the two stores — roughly 3,500 at the Prince Drive store and 2,600 at the Highway 87 location.
On Oct. 1, they’ll celebrate 18 years in business for the original store on Prince Drive next to the Fire Station and five years operating at the other location.
They only bought the second store because the owners of the previous store, Pine Country Antiques, wanted to sell the business and merchants renting space there asked Baker and Crowe to buy it so they’d still have a place to sell their goods.
“They liked the way we operated the shop and the way we handled the business,” Crowe said.
“It’s a lot of work but we leave ourselves open to new ideas and challenges and it does pay off,” Baker said. “We’re making a living and the bills are paid.”
Things haven’t been easy since the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone’s life.
Customers must wear a face covering to shop. They’ll provide a mask for those who don’t have them.
“We’re one of the few businesses in Pine that require masks,” Baker said.
The virus kept their stores closed for about two months.
“It’s challenging,” Baker said.
“We aren’t doing as well as we were before the pandemic, but we’re hanging in there,” Crowe said. “Hey, we made it through the 2008 recession.”
Crowe was born and raised in Seattle and spent 34 years as a long-haul truck driver. He was married with three children. His wife died years ago. His youngest son died in a motorcycle accident. “We were all motorcyclists,” he said.
He has three grandchildren, all living in the Pacific Northwest.
Crowe moved to the Valley and started his own business.
“It was called Arte In Stone, and I designed and sold custom hand-carved stone products in North Scottsdale for 10 years,” Crowe said. “That’s where I met Larry. He was my international banker.”
They’ve been together for 24 years. They got married and bought a cabin in Strawberry.
Crowe retired 15 years ago.
Baker, who moved to the Valley from San Francisco, Calif., just wanted a change.
“I was laid off twice in California and once in Arizona,” Baker said. “I moved here to get away from the hustle and bustle and I was tired of corporate life. I liked the area because it’s rural and reminds me of Northern California.”
And a neighborhood cat likes the comfy chairs at the bigger store and can often be found wandering around and napping.
Both shops are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Monday-Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. They’re closed on Wednesdays.
Call 928-476-4618 for the store at 3716 Prince Drive and 928-476-2219 for the 4078 N. Highway 87 location.
