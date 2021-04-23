Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest authorized Verizon retailer, announces Wednesday the recent re-opening of its TCC store at 401 N. Beeline Highway.
In celebration of the store re-opening, TCC is donating $1,000 to New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center as selected by the Payson TCC team.
TCC is providing donations to local nonprofits across the nation for each new store opening and reopening in 2021.
“At the core of our business is a desire and passion to give back to our communities, so we’re celebrating our new and remodeled TCC stores this year by donating to local nonprofits of each store’s choice,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “TCC is proud to donate to New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center, an organization that provides many valuable resources and programs to those across their community.”
New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center serves Payson and the surrounding Rim Country communities. The Christian ministry offers its clients free services including pregnancy testing as well as information regarding pregnancy, child development, parenting, adoption and more.
“All of us at New Beginnings are humbled by TCC’s generosity in donating to our organization,” said Anita Christy, executive director of New Beginnings Pregnancy Center. “Acts of kindness like these are paramount for our organization to achieve the goal of helping our clients be productive citizens, have healthy relationships, be the best parents they can be and live the good lives they deserve.”
TCC is a Culture of Good, Inc. company and makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. The company recently donated teacher appreciation kits to more than 500 schools nationwide. In 2020, TCC donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at stores across the country, marking more than 1 million backpacks donated since its School Rocks Backpack Giveaway campaign launched in 2013. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $2.5 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.
To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.
