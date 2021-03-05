Each month the Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona team votes for the Shining Star of the month. At the end of the year, those 12 care specialists are voted on by the staff and input from our clients. For 2020, the Care Specialist of the Year is Mary Taylor from the greater Prescott region.
These are a few comments from Mary’s clients. “Mary is such a joy and so inspiring, especially when I am having a challenging day.” This client stated, “Mary was with us for almost two years. She became a friend and a family member not only to me but the entire family.”
Visiting Angels offers light housekeeping and laundry assistance, running errands, meal planning and preparation, medication reminders, personal care, including bathing and dressing, mobility assistance, transportation for appointments and companionship.
Call Visiting Angels Flagstaff at 928-220-4100 for more information about elderly care in Payson.
