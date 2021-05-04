WaFd Bank staff recently presented a $3,000 donation to the Time Out Shelter. “WaFd Bank has a foundation that supports local organizations that assist the community,” said Klay Clawson, vice president branch manager. “Time Out is an organization we are proud to support.”
WaFd is located at 213 S. Beeline Highway. For more information, call 928-474-3247.
