The Salt River Project will start releasing water into Payson’s C.C. Cragin pipeline this week — and probably continue pumping through October, said SRP spokesperson Patricia Likens.
Meanwhile, Arizona Game and Fish this week started stocking most lakes and streams in Rim Country, including Tonto Creek, Christopher Creek, Canyon Creek, the East Verde and Haigler Creek. Most of the lakes atop the Rim are also now getting fish. In recent years, Game and Fish has stocked hatchery-reared Gila trout in the East Verde, one of the few places in the world you can catch the recovered native Arizona trout.
Elsewhere, the picture is not so cheery. This year so far is the seventh driest in 128 years of record-keeping, which will put the squeeze on the Colorado River and Arizona’s water supply, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The contrast underscores Rim Country’s advantage when it comes to the water crisis — not to mention the foresight of Payson leaders who invested $54 million to secure a water right to 3,000 acre-feet annually from the 15,000 acre-foot reservoir atop the Rim.
Communities along the East Verde like Whispering Pines, Beaver Valley, Flowing Springs and East Verde Estates welcomed the news. Releasing water into the East Verde also means visitors who flock to the East Verde will still have a place to go all summer — at least until the rising wildfire risk shuts down the forest.
The news contrasts sharply with the plight of Pine, which decided not to buy into the pipeline in hopes new, deep wells would put an end to a decade-long building moratorium imposed by the previous private water company. The Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District has now re-imposed a moratorium on new water permits after most of those deep wells failed — leaving the still-leaky system without enough water to supply current customers in the summer, much less accommodate growth.
By contrast, even in a dry year Payson can count on 3,000 acre-feet from C.C. Cragin, compared to the 1,800 acre-feet annually it got from its groundwater wells before it completed the pipeline. The town now uses the reservoir water to recharge its groundwater wells during the peak spring and summer use months.
Likens said a late February snowstorm dumped 22 inches of snow on the 64,000 acre-foot watershed of the narrow, meandering reservoir.
“Pumping is scheduled to begin on April 14. They aren’t sure how long that will last, but likely through October. We don’t have details on the pumping volume yet. As far as the Cragin watershed goes, there was a late February storm that dropped 22 inches of snow that changed the outlook for Cragin reservoir storage.”
The news also underscores the stake Rim Country now has in the ambitious but long-stalled effort to thin the watershed of the reservoir. Officials fear a crown fire on the small, productive watershed could denude the steep slopes and trigger flash flooding that would fill the reservoir with mud and debris. Payson has partnered with the Forest Service, SRP, the National Forest Foundation and the National Turkey Foundation to thin the reservoir — but has struggled to find the money or a logger that can make money and still remove the thickets of saplings and tons of biomass on the forest floor.
The last-minute gush of water into the reservoir underscores earlier SRP studies that suggested the reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers will likely prove less vulnerable to the climate change than have the watersheds of the Colorado River. The timing of the spring runoff together with the contributions of the summer monsoon can more readily refill SRP’s reservoirs in the midst of a string of drought years than the giant Colorado reservoirs — which depend on winter snowpack in the Rocky Mountains.
Both Lake Mead and Lake Powell have fallen so low that the Bureau of Reclamation worries that this year they’ll fall below the intakes for the hydroelectric turbines buried deep in the dams — adding to the power shortage in the West.
The average monthly temperature in March in the U.S. was 2.8 degrees above the 20th century average — that’s an increase of about 6%. March ranked as the third warmest in the 128 years the federal government has been keeping records. A full 61% of the U.S. sweltered in drought, the largest share since 2012. The average March rainfall nationwide came to 2.26 inches — the third driest March on record.
