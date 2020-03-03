The Rim Country Classic Auto Club is awarding $1,000 each to 14 charities March 4. The awards are from proceeds of the 2019 Beeline Cruise-In Car Show, held in October.
The program is at 6:30 p.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
The recipients are nominated by club members, with a vote of the full group deciding which charity to award.
Receiving donations from the 2019 Beeline Cruise-In Car Show are:
Dueker Ranch Therapy Horses, Humane Society of Central Arizona, Kaitie’s Closet, KPJM-LP Inc., Payson Area Food Drive, Payson Community Kids, Payson Helping Payson, Payson High School Auto Tech Department, Payson Senior Center, Pine-Strawberry Food Bank, Pine-Strawberry Senior Citizens Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul – Payson Food Bank, Student Weekend Food Program and Time Out, Inc.
