“That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” said a woman to her husband.
She wasn’t the only one who uttered those words at the 29th Annual Beeline Cruise-In Car Show at Green Valley Park on Saturday.
There was plenty to see with more than 200 classic vehicles on display.
The woman was talking about the greyhound hood ornament on Bob Bradshaw’s 1936 Ford 5-window coupe. Bradshaw drove up from his home in Tucson to enter his car in the Payson show for the first time. He drove up with a friend who’s a regular participant.
“Most people who take pictures of my car are really taking pictures of the hood ornament,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t believe that they actually see that there’s a car behind it.”
A black 1954 Cadillac owned by Patrick Bell of Show Low and also featuring an eye-catching hood ornament drove off with the Best of Show Award.
“You almost expect a vampire to get out of that car,” another woman said of the Cadillac.
Judging for the Top 20 was done by participants and the Best of Show went to the top vote-getter on participant ballots. Other “Best” trophies were selected by a team of local volunteers who have expertise in the category and who didn’t have any vehicles in competition for the awards. RCCAC club members’ cars and trucks on display were judged separately by participants for a few awards that were not a part of the main show.
Paul Renaud kept checking his smartphone for the latest weather report as clouds hung in the sky over GVP.
Fortunately, rain didn’t start falling in Payson until the last hour of the show.
Rim Country Classic Auto Club hosted the event, which started with a cruise around Payson on Friday and a burger burn at Rumsey Park.
Renaud is the president of the RCCAC.
Although they avoided the wet stuff most of Saturday, the forecast hurt attendance in the free event that raises money for local charities through entry fees for car owners and several raffles.
“We had 255 cars last year,” Renaud said. “We had over 200 registrations on this event, but the fear of rain I think (led to) a lot of people backing out.
“It’s a little slow today. So that was disappointing because of the rain (forecast), but you can’t get around that.”
Past RCCAC President Steve Fowler was in charge of trophies and judging this year.
“I think we ended up with 210,” Fowler said of entrants ranging from classic cars to rat rods, a category added this year.
Payson resident Dave McClary echoed the feelings of many people who came to see all the cars.
“I get a kick out of seeing the old cars,” he said. I’m turning 79 next week, so there’s a lot of memories. It’s always interesting to talk to people who say, ‘Oh yeah, I dated my wife in a car like that.’ It just brings back all these memories.”
