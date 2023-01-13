Payson school celebrated the new year by accepting two major donations intended to help students and bolster science, math and technology instruction.
The Caris Charitable Gift Trust donated $204,000 to support science and technology programs on each campus, the latest gift from a Valley-based foundation.
Caris Trust Vice President Lisa Nothum said, “the family of Mr. Caris is excited to see how these funds will assist the students in the Payson School District and would welcome any feedback from the teachers and students on how this gift has helped their programs.
The gift will support science labs, field trips, instruction and equipment to bolster the district’s science programs. The amount going to each school or program includes:
• $99,000 to Payson High School.
• $35,000 to Payson Elementary School.
• $30,000 to Julia Randell Elementary School.
• $35,000 to Rim Country Middle School
• $4,000 to the district’s new Westerly Preschool program.
The board also accepted more than $15,000 in grants from ADE Donor’s Choose, the Arizona version of a national program to bolster education. The program funnels private donations into classrooms – including some $14 million nationwide in 2022. That includes 15,000 projects in 1,600 schools supporting 15,000 teachers. The tax-deductible gifts support programs at school sites, many proposed by classroom teachers.
