CASA of Gila County still needs volunteers even amidst the current pandemic.
Gila County has 190 children in Out of Home Care, with 23 volunteers serving only 41 of these kids. That is only 22% of the needed help.
During these past few months with schools closed, jobs lost, and the uncertainty of the times, families are struggling to survive and keep things together. Some sought help from support systems, while others have become overwhelmed, often as a result of mental health issues, substance abuse or aggressive domestic behaviors.
As a result, many have been unable to parent or provide appropriately for their children.
CASA volunteers collaborate with other professionals to empower these parents so they can recognize their strengths and build on the positives to reunite and reengage with their families.
CASA volunteers also advocate for the best interest of a child and ensure needed services are in place for that child to heal, develop and thrive while residing in a safe, nurturing environment.
CASA volunteers speak up for the child’s educational needs to promote confidence, success and independence.
A CASA lends their voice on behalf of the child in all court proceedings to enhance positive outcomes and make a difference.
Every child in Out of Home Care deserves to have a CASA on his or her team.
Help change a child’s story by applying today at www.casaofgilacounty.org or contacting Patti Dremler, program coordinator for northern Gila County, by calling 928-474-7145, or by emailing pdremler@courts.az.gov.
