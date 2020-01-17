CASA of Gila County has been selected for a 2020 National CASA/GAL Professional Development Grant award.
Patti Dremler, program coordinator, reports that Emily Nader, volunteer coordinator out of the Globe CASA office, has been chosen to take part in the professional development coursework.
“The coursework in the volunteer management program will strengthen and support my work as a volunteer coordinator,” said Nader. “By shaping my skills in the seven core competencies and providing new knowledge to enhance my abilities to effectively train and retain volunteers, the course programs will allow me to serve our local CASA volunteers in a manner that is both professional and engaging resulting in an increase of the number of advocates serving the youth in our community.”
The National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association, together with its state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.
LOCAL CASA PROGRAMThe CASA of Gila County program is administered by the Arizona Supreme Court with a focus of recruiting and training community-based volunteers to speak up for the rights of abused and neglected children in court. CASA volunteers are appointed by the presiding judge to foster children who have the greatest need for an advocate. Volunteers do not provide placement or a home for the child, but are strictly advocates who submit their recommendations directly to the judge hearing a child’s case. CASA volunteers complete 30 hours of training to prepare them for their duties.
CASA volunteers• Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.
• Volunteers go through a rigorous screening process including interviews, reference check, a fingerprint check, and polygraph exam.
• Volunteers are asked to make a commitment to one case until its conclusion, typically involving 10-20 hours per month.
• Volunteers must complete 30 hours of pre-service training.
• CASA volunteers are advocates, not mentors. Their aim is to help the court system determine the best outcome for the child.
• CASA volunteers try to build a 360-degree view of the child and his or her surroundings. To do this, they meet with teachers, counselors, physicians, and guardians.
• CASA volunteers work to ensure that children are in safe, permanent homes where they can thrive.
For those interested in volunteering with CASA of Gila County, please call 928-474-7145 or apply online at www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.http://www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.
