CASA of Gila County was awarded a 2020 National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and guardian ad litem (GAL) Professional Development Grant back in January.
Because of the recent nationwide pandemic, National CASA/GAL Association had to rethink how they could proceed with this annual conference and how they would disburse these award funds.
National CASA/GAL is pleased to support Gila County staff and volunteers in the important work toward providing quality volunteer advocacy for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
“Reconnect, Recharge, Reignite” will be a first of its kind, virtual conference being provided to both program leaders, staff and volunteers Oct. 20-21.
This year’s conference will feature prominent speakers, dynamic sessions and more. The goal is to help attendees prepare for a new tomorrow and ultimately better serve children and youth as we all move into 2021.
Conference attendees will:
• Reconnect with peer-to-peer engagement.
• Recharge through professional development opportunities and best practice sharing.
• Reignite their passion for service.
The National CASA Association, together with its state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy, so every abused or neglected child in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.
For those interested in volunteering with CASA of Gila County, call 928-474-7145 or apply online at www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.
