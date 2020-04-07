CASA of Gila County has been selected for a 2020 National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem Professional Development Grant award.
The award is an opportunity to support Gila County in providing volunteer advocacy for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
Patti Dremler, Gila County CASA program coordinator, reports that Emily Nader, volunteer coordinator out of the Globe CASA office, has been chosen to participate in the professional development coursework that consists of:
• Online management training
• Volunteer Administrative Institute, designed to empower staff with the knowledge, guidance, framework, and mindset to mobilize existing volunteer talent and resources for more impact.
• CVA Exam to test student’s knowledge after completion of the coursework and officially certify student in volunteer management.
“The coursework in the volunteer management program will strengthen and support my work as a volunteer coordinator,” Nader said.
“By shaping my skills in the seven core competencies and providing new knowledge to enhance my abilities to effectively train and retain volunteers, the course programs will allow me to serve our local CASA volunteers in a manner that is both professional and engaging resulting in an increase of the number of advocates serving the youth in our community,” she added.
More Gila County’s
CASA program
The CASA of Gila County program uses volunteers to speak up for the rights of abused and neglected children in court. Volunteers do not provide placement or a home for the child, but are strictly advocates who submit their recommendations directly to the judge hearing a child’s case.
CASA volunteers complete 30 hours of training to prepare them for their duties.
To serve as a CASA:
• Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.
• Go through a rigorous screening process including interviews, reference check, a fingerprint check, and polygraph exam.
• Make a commitment to one case until its conclusion, typically involving 10-20 hours per month.
• Complete 30 hours of pre-service training.
• Meet with teachers, counselors, physicians and guardians.
For those interested in volunteering with CASA of Gila County, call 928-474-7145 or apply online at www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.http://www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!