“I should have done this years ago!” that’s the main piece of advice one CASA volunteer shared with future volunteers interested in the program, who attended recent community outreach events held in Globe and Payson. “I thought about it for years; now that I’m working with a child — I realize that I should have just jumped right in years ago!”
The next opportunity for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers to be trained at a Gila County venue is Thursday, Sept. 26, Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.
Upon completion of training, the volunteer is matched with a child living in or out of home care and help the child as they are having to navigate the court system in Gila County.
Currently, there are more than 90 children throughout the county in need of a consistent adult in their corner.
CASA coordinators treasure their volunteers and have tailored this training to be an efficient “pre-service academy” in Payson, starting with an introductory three-hours Thursday after work from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; a full-day Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and a half-day Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon.
Pre-registration is required prior to training; the deadline is Sept. 1 to apply online at azcourts.gov/casaofgilacounty/Apply-Now.
For those who do not live within the Payson area, the CASA of Gila County program will provide lodging while you attend. If you would like to volunteer and cannot attend the September date, please apply and the coordinators will provide you with the alternative dates and locations available.
What does a CASA volunteer do?
Once trained, CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who are in foster care; accompanying the child to offer support during court appearances — spending time with them outside of court, too; getting to know the child’s living arrangements and writing status reports to advise the presiding judge. Read more at azcourts.gov/casaofgilacounty.
Do I need special skills, education or a degree?
No special background or education is required to become a CASA volunteer.
Once accepted into the program, CASA volunteers receive all necessary training. CASA volunteers must be at least 21 years old and willing to complete necessary background checks, provide references and participate in an interview. Being enrolled also means making time to attend court appearances (with advance notice), and willingness to commit to the CASA program until your first case is resolved by the court, and the child you represent is in a safe and permanent placement.
Questions? Email CASA of Gila County Coordinator Patti Dremler at pdremler@courts.az.gov, or call 928-474-7145. For those in the southern area of Gila County, contact Emily Leverance at eleverance@courts.az.gov or 928-402-4427.
