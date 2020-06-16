Allison Lloyd completed her oath of service before the Honorable Judge Timothy M. Wright in Payson June 4. Taking this oath marks the end of this applicant’s required initial background check, 30 hours of training, and begins her journey of being matched with a child or sibling group to which she will advocate for their best interest while the child is living in alternate care.
As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in Gila County, Lloyd will serve as a child’s voice while they are in foster care. She will advocate for the child’s best interest by voicing the child’s specific need for individual services, interviewing those involved in the child’s life, and reporting her findings to the judge.
Are you ready to serve as a child’s CASA? Now is the time to apply. Throughout the month of July, CASA of Gila County is continuing to use a virtual meeting platform to offer the CASA of Arizona pre-service training.
CASA of Arizona is offering a flexible pre-service training in an online interactive virtual environment. Training takes six weeks and includes meeting once a week with a training group, online discussions with trainers and other CASA applicants, and online activities. The deadline for registering for the online course is quickly approaching.
Applying to become a CASA volunteer is easy. Apply online at www.CASAofGilaCounty.org. CASA of Gila County will contact you with upcoming pre-service training dates and you will choose the training date that best fits your schedule.
To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call 928-474-7145, email Patti Dremler at pdremler@courts.az.gov or visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.
