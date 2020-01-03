Casino benefits charities

More than a dozen organizations received a gift from the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino this week.
On Monday, Junior Tinnin, the casino’s gaming director, presented checks for $530 to 16 nonprofit organizations at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Coffee Korner.
Recipients included Brownsville Western Heritage, Inc., Children’s Action Alliance, Christopher Kohl’s Firebelles, the Civil Air Patrol, Friends of Payson Parks and Rec, Kaitie’s Closet, Mountain Village Foundation, Northern Gila County CERT, Inc., Payson Gila County Sheriff’s Posse, Payson Pro Rodeo Committee, Pine-Strawberry Health Services, Rim Country Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge, Inc., Rim Country Literacy Program, Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation, Soroptimists of Zane Grey Country, and the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge.
“It is always an honor to work with the good people at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino and on behalf of the Friends of the Tonto Natural Bridge, we appreciate their donation,” said Stan Garner with the Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge.
Each organization applied to the casino’s Charity Contribution Funding Program, which stipulates that casinos pay any hand-pay jackpots won by a person on an excluded list or who cannot provide required documentation within 90 days of winning to an Arizona-based nonprofit organization.
Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)(3) or other approved classification with charitable causes.
The application period for the 2020 program opens in mid-January.
